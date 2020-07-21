Bauer to axe eight magazines, including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Women's Health
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () A number of iconic Aussie publications will be scrapped, including Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Women's Health, as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Eight Australian magazine titles will be shut down as parent company Bauer Media...
Ashley Graham: I've learned to function without sleep The model gave birth to her son Isaac on January 18, and despite the demands of parenthood, Ashley is loving the challenge of raising her son. She..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54Published
Tweets about this
Rosie Williams #AusGovInfo RT @meadea: Updated: At least 240 magazine staff have been laid off by the German family-owned magazine empire since the pandemic hit Austr… 50 seconds ago
amanda meade Updated: At least 240 magazine staff have been laid off by the German family-owned magazine empire since the pandem… https://t.co/OG4svIBMWc 6 minutes ago
Stephen Brook Bauer shuts eight magazines including NW and OK! in COVID downturn https://t.co/U9MDkzOEIx via @smh8 minutes ago
Agata Mrva-Montoya Bauer Media Australia axes eight magazines including Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Men's Health https://t.co/HVVrROJxq2 via @GuardianAus8 minutes ago
Glynis Traill-Nash RT @australian: Eight of Bauer's household magazines, including Harper’s BAZAAR, InStyle, Men’s Health and OK! have been canned due to COVI… 8 minutes ago