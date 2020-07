Cognizant appoints former US govt IT leader to head tech Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cognizant has brought in a new technology leader who will report directly to CEO Brian Humphries. Anil Cheriyan, who was director of the US federal govt's technology transformation services, and prior to that with SunTrust Banks and IBM, will be executive vice president of strategy and technology effective August 3. He will be part of Cognizant’s executive committee. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this