Rahul Bajaj steps down as chairman of Bajaj Finance Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj will step down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Finance on July 31, after being at the helm of the company for over three decades. He will be succeeded by Sanjiv Bajaj, currently vice chairman, the Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. 👓 View full article