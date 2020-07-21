Global  
 

Mike Ditka takes on ownership of women's pro tackle football league in 8 metros, including KC

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Chicago football legend Mike Ditka is lending his name to a professional women's tackle football league that has its roots in the old Lingerie Football League. Ditka is the owner and chairman of the rebranded "X League," which said in a July 14 release that it will begin play in eight cities next April. The eight teams are: the Kansas City Force, Atlanta Empire, Austin Sound, Chicago Blitz, Denver Rush, Los Angeles Black Storm, Omaha Red Devils and Seattle Thunder. The 2021 schedule will be announced…
