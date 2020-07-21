Legislature breaks with police reform, but no bonding bill
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () The Minnesota Legislature's special session sequel ended late Monday night with the passage of police reform legislation. But a bonding bill that could have delivered nearly $2 billion in funding for construction and maintenance projects around the state again failed to pass. The Pioneer Press reports on the proposed $1.8 billion bonding bill, which sank for a third time this year. The vote in the House was 75-57, short of the two-thirds majority needed for passage. House Minority Leader Kurt…