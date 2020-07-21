Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CEO of Coach, Kate Spade parent Tapestry resigns; interim CEO named

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Tapestry Inc. Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned effective immediately after holding the top position since September, the parent company of brands including Coach and Kate Spade said in a statement. Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat will serve as interim Tapestry CEO while the company conducts an internal and external search for a permanent CEO. The company cited “personal reasons” as the reason for Zeitlin’s departure. He had said in March he intended to stay on as CEO…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts resigns, Nick Hockley named interim CEO [Video]

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts resigns, Nick Hockley named interim CEO

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts resigned on June 16. Roberts' resignation came after months of criticism over his leadership. The announcement was made by CA Chairman Earl Eddings. He informed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

CEO of parent company of Coach and Kate Spade resigns

 NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands said Tuesday that its chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

world_news_eng

World News RT @WSJ: The CEO of Coach parent Tapestry resigned amid a board investigation into misconduct allegations raised by a woman, say people fam… 3 minutes ago

108sunnydays

kim Tip of the iceberg: Woman had accused luxury executive and former Goldman partner of posing as photographer in 20… https://t.co/As2NmlSCh3 6 minutes ago

Happilyever15

Dall Woman had accused luxury executive and former Goldman partner of posing as photographer in 2007 to lure her into re… https://t.co/TfcDh9ZncA 6 minutes ago

EVENTDRIVEN2020

EVENT DRIVEN / SPECIAL SITUATIONS ⁦@elonmusk⁩ Woman had accused luxury executive and former Goldman partner of posing as photographer in 2007 to lure… https://t.co/YHQudQCLTr 6 minutes ago

bcerni

Bob Black Tapestry Board Had Opened Probe Into CEO Jide Zeitlin Before He Resigned https://t.co/wMLmV1PwR8 8 minutes ago

DougOwe63006834

Doug Owen CEO of parent company of Coach and Kate Spade resigns https://t.co/J2iY47Z7Aj https://t.co/YbMWS61un6 21 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News CEO of parent company of Coach and Kate Spade resigns https://t.co/Sh0heh3tDF 35 minutes ago

psi_the

The Espaco Psi "CEO of Parent Company of Coach and Kate Spade Resigns" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/uMAPvJ7HBh 39 minutes ago