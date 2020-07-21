CEO of Coach, Kate Spade parent Tapestry resigns; interim CEO named
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Tapestry Inc. Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned effective immediately after holding the top position since September, the parent company of brands including Coach and Kate Spade said in a statement. Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat will serve as interim Tapestry CEO while the company conducts an internal and external search for a permanent CEO. The company cited “personal reasons” as the reason for Zeitlin’s departure. He had said in March he intended to stay on as CEO…
Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts resigned on June 16. Roberts' resignation came after months of criticism over his leadership. The announcement was made by CA Chairman Earl Eddings. He informed..
