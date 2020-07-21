Juris Medicus acquired by Dallas-based equity firm Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

San Antonio-based Juris Medicus, which provides medical experts and support services for injury-related legal cases, has been acquired by Trinity Hunt Partners, a Dallas-based, middle-market private equity firm. Trinity Hunt, which announced the acquisition in a July 9 news release, intends to continue Juris Medicus' growth in Texas and expand its services to other regions, said Pete Stein, managing partner at Trinity Hunt. Stein said his firm looks forward to working with Juris Medicus' leadership,… 👓 View full article

