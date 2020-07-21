Global  
 

Super Bowl Host Committee announces ambassador program, partnership with ReliaQuest

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 July 2020
The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced Tuesday the official public launch of its ambassador program along with a partnership with Tampa-based cybersecurity company ReliaQuest. The program, called the Community Ambassador Program, is a volunteer initiative that seeks community members to help execute the Super Bowl events in February 2021. The host committee is looking for over 8,000 community ambassadors for Super Bowl week. “We are thrilled to bring our region its fifth Super…
