The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Top Paid iPhone Apps:



1. Minecraft, Mojang



2. Sky Guide, Fifth Star Labs LLC



3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.



5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio



6. SkyView , Terminal Eleven LLC



7. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB



8. HotSchedules, HotSchedules



9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB



10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



Top Free iPhone Apps:



1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom



2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC



3. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS



4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.



5. Pocket Sniper!, JPGroup



6. Peacock TV, Peacock TV LLC



7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.



8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.



9. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK



10. Beat Blade: Dash Dance, θ€€η΄ ε’



Top Paid iPad Apps:



1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



2. Minecraft, Mojang



3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited



4. Notability, Ginger Labs



5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC



7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC



8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB



9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio



10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB



Top Free iPad Apps:



1. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs



2. Peacock TV, Peacock TV LLC



3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom



4. Doctor Care! RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK



5. Pocket Sniper!, JPGroup



6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC



7. Disney+, Disney



8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.



9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation



10. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

