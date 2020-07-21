Mitch McConnell says the GOP backs a 2nd round of stimulus checks in their coronavirus relief bill Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

· Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the GOP supports another round of

· The update brings Republican legislators in line with the Trump administration and Democrats in calling for a second round of economic relief payments.

·... · Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the GOP supports another round of stimulus checks "to help American families keep driving our national comeback."· The update brings Republican legislators in line with the Trump administration and Democrats in calling for a second round of economic relief payments. 👓 View full article

