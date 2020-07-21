Mitch McConnell says the GOP backs a 2nd round of stimulus checks in their coronavirus relief bill
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () · Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the GOP supports another round of stimulus checks "to help American families keep driving our national comeback."
· The update brings Republican legislators in line with the Trump administration and Democrats in calling for a second round of economic relief payments.
·...
Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington..
