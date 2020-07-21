Minnesota Timberwolves owner exploring sale, report says Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has hired a consulting firm to find a buyer for the team, according to a media report. Sports business news site Sportico, citing three people "with direct knowledge of the matter," writes that Taylor, 79, has retained New York City-based The Raine Group to help sell the team. What's more, there are several entities that have already made bids and a deal could be done within a month, according to the article. Taylor, who's one of the wealthiest Minnesotans,…


