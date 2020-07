Shelton clears Senate committee, moving closer to Fed board Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Judy Shelton, an unorthodox economist with close ties to the Trump administration, along with Christopher Waller, research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and a more conventional pick, would fill two empty seats on the Federal Reserve’s seven-member board in Washington, D.C., if now confirmed by simple majority votes in the Senate. 👓 View full article