SkyCity Entertainment Group gets wage subsidy extension: extra $9.4m for 2219 staff Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Casino, gaming and hotel business SkyCity Entertainment Group has now received $31 million in Government-funded wage subsidies after being granted a $9.4m top-up.Work and Income's website has recorded how the company got the extra... Casino, gaming and hotel business SkyCity Entertainment Group has now received $31 million in Government-funded wage subsidies after being granted a $9.4m top-up.Work and Income's website has recorded how the company got the extra... 👓 View full article

