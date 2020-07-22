Global  
 

Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 49,996

Zee News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
At 9.48 am pm On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading 0.84 percent at Rs 49927 per 10 gram. September futures for silver were trading 5.38 percent at Rs 60385 per kg.
