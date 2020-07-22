The Latest: Australian state reports 1-day record 484 cases Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state reported a record 484 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and health authorities warned that numbers could continue to rise.



With Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne now in lockdown for two weeks, authorities had hoped the infection rate would begin to plateau. Instead, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says "we’re going to look at 500-600 cases per day. I absolutely don’t want us to go there.”



Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said nine out of 10 people did not self-isolate between having symptoms and being tested. More than half did not self-isolate between when they were tested and when they got the results.



Andrews also announced two more deaths, both men in their 90s, bringing the national death toll to 128.



Face masks will become compulsory from Thursday for residents in lockdown regions when they leave their homes.



Six prisons in Victoria were placed into total lockdown on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive at one of the crowded facilities.



Neighoring New South Wales state reported 16 new cases on Wednesday.



