PHILLIP PRING RT @SBSNews: The last Qantas 747 jumbo jet has departed the country, marking the end of a significant era in Australia's aviation history s… 1 minute ago SBS News The last Qantas 747 jumbo jet has departed the country, marking the end of a significant era in Australia's aviatio… https://t.co/CgvX9bAJhs 13 minutes ago 💧John Holmes🐨 Last Qantas 747 jumbo jet leaves Australia ending an era in aviation history https://t.co/gY5c0GFU1A via @SBSNews 15 minutes ago Peter Wynn Amazing moment in time as the last JUMBO JET ,QANTAS Flight QF7474, leaves Australia never to return. @qantas https://t.co/QcCEJHdx7m 1 hour ago Peter Wynn Amazing moment in time as the last JUMBO JET ,QANTAS Flight QF7474, leaves Australia never to return. @qantas https://t.co/OhcMWCmDB8 1 hour ago Peter Ryan LISTEN: @qantas farewells it’s last 747 as it leaves Sydney for the final time - off to the aviation graveyard in t… https://t.co/clrBZnXeB6 2 hours ago Matt Garrard ⛩ Wheels up, for the last time... The last Qantas 747 leaves today, for a boneyard in CA. Ending nearly 50yrs of th… https://t.co/22aszVLgjQ 5 hours ago