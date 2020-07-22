Louisville ranks No. 32 for 'Most Food-Obsessed City' Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it felt like at least two or three new restaurants opened every week in Louisville. Nearly 100 restaurants opened in the Louisville area in 2019, far outpacing the number of closures. Even with the weight of Covid-19, more than 40 new spots have already opened in 2020. With that ever-changing restaurant scene, Louisville is among the most food-obsessed cities in the U.S., according to a new report from Business.org. Business.org ranked the most food-obsessed… 👓 View full article

