Saint Leo University adds new health care college to build talent pipeline for emerging field

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Saint Leo University, the Pasco County private Catholic university, has added a new college to its offerings. The College of Health Professionals launches at a time when a focus on health care is at an all-time high during the coronavirus pandemic. The college announced its four-year degree — a bachelor’s in health education and health promotion — on Tuesday. “This innovative curriculum really shows the benefit of a four-year university program for those interested in the field," Kathleen…
