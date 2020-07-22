Saint Leo University adds new health care college to build talent pipeline for emerging field Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Saint Leo University, the Pasco County private Catholic university, has added a new college to its offerings. The College of Health Professionals launches at a time when a focus on health care is at an all-time high during the coronavirus pandemic. The college announced its four-year degree — a bachelor’s in health education and health promotion — on Tuesday. “This innovative curriculum really shows the benefit of a four-year university program for those interested in the field," Kathleen… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Health Headlines - 7-21-20



In today's health headlines we talk about how 1/3 of Michigan residents say they will not be comfortable in contact tracing in regards to COVID-19. People are holding off on routine breast and colon.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 01:51 Published 5 minutes ago Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of UK death figures paused



The Department for Health and Social Care is “pausing” publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into in the way they are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 19 hours ago Pa. Health. Dept. Announces Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases



The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,027 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to 20 more deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:20 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this