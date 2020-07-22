Strong Women, Strong Girls Pittsburgh to hold 6th annual Strong Awards program virtually
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Strong Women, Strong Girls (SWSG) Pittsburgh will host its 6th annual Strong Awards program and fundraiser virtually this year due to health and safety concerns amid the pandemic. The organization said this year's event will be broadcast online from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 7. Keynote speakers include Susan Jin Davis, the chief sustainability officer at Comcast NBCUniversal, and Grace Killelea, CEO and founder at GKC Group. “At a time when things feel out of control, SWSG Pittsburgh gives girls…