Gov. Lee announces $150M in aid for state nonprofits

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds will be released to Tennessee nonprofits as they work to combat the health and economic impacts of Covid-19. “The Covid-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and nonprofit organizations are no different. Nonprofits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work,”…
