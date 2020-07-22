Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trader Joe's rebrands ethnic foods as critics call packaging racist

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Trader Joe’s has responded to critics who signed a petition calling for the removal of ethnic food store brand names like Trader Ming’s and Trader José, saying the company already was in the process of consolidating its international lines under the Trader Joe label. More than 2,200 people by Monday morning had signed the change.org petition that reads, in part, “We demand that Trader Joe’s remove racist branding and packaging from its stores,” and says that variations of “Joe” on…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Trader Joe's Accused of Racist Packaging on Ethnic Foods

Trader Joe's Accused of Racist Packaging on Ethnic Foods 00:26

 The grocery chain found itself under fire from a Change.org petition asking Trader Joe's to modify its branding of ethnic foods.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mojo in the Morning: Trader Joe's changes product names [Video]

Mojo in the Morning: Trader Joe's changes product names

Mojo in the Morning: Trader Joe's changes product names

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:45Published
CoCo County Teen Pushes Trader Joe's to Ditch Comic Ethnic Branding [Video]

CoCo County Teen Pushes Trader Joe's to Ditch Comic Ethnic Branding

Is the packaging on Trader Joe’s ethnic foods racist? A teenager in Contra Costa County thinks so and has started a petition to have it removed. John Ramos reports. (7-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published
Trader Joe’s Called Out For Racial Stereotypes [Video]

Trader Joe’s Called Out For Racial Stereotypes

Have you ever browsed the aisles of Trader Joe’s and saw a name on one of the brand's cultural products and thought, “Hmmm… that’s not right”? Well you’re not the only one and the brand is..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:04Published

Tweets about this

JaxBizJournal

Jacksonville Biz Trader Joe's rebrands ethnic foods as critics call packaging racist https://t.co/5ZU6waMgNf 58 seconds ago

nashvillebiz

NashvilleBizJournal A petition says variations of “Joe” on @traderjoes packaging perpetuate stereotypes.​ https://t.co/eoZwFZnKwl 10 hours ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron Trader Joe’s has responded to critics who signed a petition calling for the removal of ethnic food store brand name… https://t.co/GiOC6DJ3gp 12 hours ago

nashvillebiz

NashvilleBizJournal A petition says variations of “Joe” on @traderjoes packaging perpetuate stereotypes.​ https://t.co/eGsfKJ6MNr 23 hours ago

bizwomen

Bizwomen A petition says variations of “Joe” on @traderjoes packaging perpetuate stereotypes.​ https://t.co/8geQOqO4Ry 1 day ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron Trader Joe’s has responded to critics who signed a petition calling for the removal of ethnic food store brand name… https://t.co/qQa8RkPg8J 2 days ago

BhamReal_Estate

Hanno van der Bijl Trader Joe's rebrands ethnic foods as critics call packaging racist https://t.co/XYCfL2cB9v 2 days ago

bizwomen

Bizwomen A petition says variations of “Joe” on @traderjoes packaging perpetuate stereotypes.​ https://t.co/CHK8v5BHtY 2 days ago