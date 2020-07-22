Stocks could tumble 20-30% on a 2nd-wave virus spike and China tensions, warns one long-standing market bull
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () · *Longtime market bull Ed Yardeni sees escalating US-China tensions and rising coronavirus cases placing significant pressure on the stock market's steady rise.*
· *Equity prices could slide 20% to 30% if the growing risks catch up with investors' hopes for a smooth economic recovery, Yardeni said on CNBC.*
· *The...
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Country Time is awarding $100 checks to children who can't hold lemonade stands this year due to the pandemic. CarMax is now offering home delivery in Las Vegas. Financial Focus is sponsored by...