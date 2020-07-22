Men's Wearhouse parent co. Tailored Brands to lose CFO, cut corporate jobs, close up to 500 stores Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), the Houston-based parent company behind Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, will cut 20% of its corporate positions and close up to 500 stores, and a C-level executive is departing. Jack Calandra, CFO and executive vice president, will leave the company July 31. His responsibilities are being split between CEO Dinesh Lathi and Holly Etlin, a managing director at AlixPartners who has been appointed to the newly created role of chief restructuring officer.


