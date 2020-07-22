Global  
 

U.S. Existing Home Sales Rebound At Record Pace In June

RTTNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
After reporting three straight months of declines in U.S. existing home sales, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing sales rebounded at a record pace in June. NAR said existing home sales spiked by 20.7 percent to an annual rate of 4.72 million in June after plunging by 9.7 percent to a rate of 3.91 million in May.
Low inventory means higher prices for California's housing market

 California's housing market rebounded in June with the largest month-to-month sales increase in nearly 40 years. Home prices also hit a new record high.
HousingWire


