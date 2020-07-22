Fay-Penn breaks ground on new speculative project at Fayette Business Park
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () The Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, a development nonprofit serving Fayette County, is underway with a new building project at its Fayette Business Park in Georges Township. Supported by $3 million in grants and low interest loans from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Fay-Penn broke ground yesterday on a new 100,500-square-foot building, a project undertaken without a tenant yet confirmed. An overall budget for the project was not disclosed. Bob Shark,…