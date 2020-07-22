Five Guys restaurant, Spectrum retail store coming to Huber Heights Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A former restaurant building in Huber Heights will be split between two new businesses, the city's mayor announced Tuesday. Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore stated on his Facebook page that the former TGI Friday's building at 7777 Old Troy Pike is being turned into a new Five Guys restaurant and Spectrum retail store. The development will create new jobs, backfill a vacant building and add to the city's growing restaurant/retail scene. "Our development team has been crushing it and we're not done… 👓 View full article

