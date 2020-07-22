Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five Guys restaurant, Spectrum retail store coming to Huber Heights

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A former restaurant building in Huber Heights will be split between two new businesses, the city's mayor announced Tuesday. Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore stated on his Facebook page that the former TGI Friday's building at 7777 Old Troy Pike is being turned into a new Five Guys restaurant and Spectrum retail store. The development will create new jobs, backfill a vacant building and add to the city's growing restaurant/retail scene. "Our development team has been crushing it and we're not done…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Rowland Heights Strip Mall Engulfed In Flames, Restaurant Destroyed

Rowland Heights Strip Mall Engulfed In Flames, Restaurant Destroyed 00:22

 It took nearly three hours for firefighters to contain a raging two-alarm blaze which broke out in a large strip mall in Rowland Heights late Tuesday night and destroyed a restaurant.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police officers allegedly refused service at Five Guys restaurant in Alabama [Video]

Police officers allegedly refused service at Five Guys restaurant in Alabama

Daphne police are investigating an incident that happened at a Five Guys restaurant in the city after four officers were denied service.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 00:37Published
Martin County leaders require retail, restaurant and grocery store workers to wear masks [Video]

Martin County leaders require retail, restaurant and grocery store workers to wear masks

Martin County leaders announced Friday that retail, restaurant and grocery store workers must be wear masks effective immediately.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published

Tweets about this