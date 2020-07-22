Global  
 

Walmart says it won't open on Thanksgiving Day

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Walmart will close on Thanksgiving Day this year for the first time since the 1980s, a move the retailer framed as a thank-you gesture to associates who have had a “trying year” serving customers as stores stayed open during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. The company also will pay a third round of bonuses to employees on Aug. 20. Walmart said stores will be open regular hours…
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Walmart workers getting a bonus

Walmart workers getting a bonus 00:25

 Walmart workers will get to spend thanksgiving with their families, and they're getting a bonus too. For the first time in more than 30 years, Walmart will close all of its doors on the holiday.

