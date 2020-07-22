Local tech startup raises $1.2M in equity funding to expand service Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Irys Inc. has closed its initial round of equity funding with investments totaling $1.2 million as the company looks to expand its service. The San Antonio-based technology and software startup announced the completion of its seed funding round in a Wednesday news release led by Good Growth Capital with participation from Arcadis and Techstars Ventures. The financing will enable Irys to expand its community engagement service in supporting cities, military bases and engineering companies, according…


