Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local tech startup raises $1.2M in equity funding to expand service

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Irys Inc. has closed its initial round of equity funding with investments totaling $1.2 million as the company looks to expand its service. The San Antonio-based technology and software startup announced the completion of its seed funding round in a Wednesday news release led by Good Growth Capital with participation from Arcadis and Techstars Ventures. The financing will enable Irys to expand its community engagement service in supporting cities, military bases and engineering companies, according…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Postal Service Workers Calling On Congress To Provide Funding In Next Stimulus Bill [Video]

U.S. Postal Service Workers Calling On Congress To Provide Funding In Next Stimulus Bill

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this

femtech_

FemTech_🖥👩🏽‍💻 RT @nemki: Construction-based software #startup @bridgitsoftware raises more funding & grows during COVID19. Great news for the local #tech… 1 week ago

nemki

Nem Radenovic Construction-based software #startup @bridgitsoftware raises more funding & grows during COVID19. Great news for th… https://t.co/x2Lfy7fvVg 1 week ago