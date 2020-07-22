Md. health insurance exchange seeks to retain 58,000 enrollees gained during pandemic
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Maryland's Obamacare health insurance marketplace gained 58,000 new enrollees since the start of the year, thanks to tax season and a global pandemic. The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE) hosted two special enrollment periods for health plans available through its statewide marketplace this year. The special sessions supplemented last year's open enrollment period in which 158,000 residents initially enrolled, and significantly expanded Marylanders' health care access amid the ongoing public…