Hawaii Ironman triathlon canceled, now slated for 2021 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The 2020 Ironman World Championship has been canceled due to the coronavirus, race officials announced this week, marking the first cancelation in the 43-year history of the annual Kailua-Kona triathlon. The event had originally been slated to take place this fall and had already been postponed to February of next year. But organizers said Tuesday that they decided to cancel the 2020 event due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, as well as travel restrictions. The next event is now slated… 👓 View full article

