Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia To Log Biggest Deficit Since World War II

RTTNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Australia is set to record its biggest budget deficit since the World War II as the government spurred spending to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest economic and fiscal update, released Thursday, the Treasury said the underlying cash balance will be in a deficit of A$184.5 billion in the financial year ending June 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's biggest deficit since World War II revealed

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's biggest deficit since World War II revealed The Morrison Government was meant to unveil Australia's long-awaited surplus this year. Instead Australia has recorded the biggest deficit in decades. Australian...
New Zealand Herald

Pandemic to cost Australia government $131 billion this year

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic tipped the government’s budget 85.8 billion Australian dollars ($61 billion)...
Seattle Times

Frydenberg unveils biggest deficit since World War II

 Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed the budget will be in the red by $85.8 billion in 2019-20 and $184.5 billion in 2020-21 due to drastic spending to...
The Age


Tweets about this