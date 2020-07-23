Charlotte developer Laurel Street plots more affordable housing for seniors in Durham Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A Charlotte firm focused on affordable housing has more plans for Durham. Earlier this year, Charlotte developer Laurel Street filed plans for the Duke St. Seniors, an 80-unit senior-housing complex calling for five stories of multifamily space on the southern edge of downtown Durham. "We're excited about this opportunity," said Ronn Stewart II, senior vice president of development at Laurel Street. This spring, the company also filed site plans for the 300 E. Main development, also in downtown…


