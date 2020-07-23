The New York Times to buy Serial Productions to expand podcasts, report says Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The New York Times is about to acquire the company behind the popular true-crime podcast “Serial,” reported The Wall Street Journal. A deal to acquire Serial Productions could be announced as soon as Thursday, the Journal reported late Wednesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Serial Productions was reportedly exploring a sale back in January, with The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) among one of the potential buyers, according to the Journal. The Times' media columnist, Ben… 👓 View full article

