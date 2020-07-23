U.S. Jobless Claims Rebound Following Fifteen Straight Weekly Declines
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () After reporting decreases in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for fifteen straight weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a notable rebound in jobless claims in the week ended July 18th. The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 1.416 million, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.307 million.
