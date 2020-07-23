U.S. Jobless Claims Rebound Following Fifteen Straight Weekly Declines

Weekly Jobless Claims Surpass Economists’ Projection, and It Could Grow Worse



The number of those filing for unemployment benefits is rising along with the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S., with some experts seeing the trend set to continue. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 6 days ago

Over 37,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of July 6, Amid Pandemic



he U.S. Department of Labor estimates 37,626 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 6 in Illinois, according to the DOL's weekly claims report released Thursday. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago