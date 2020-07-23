U.S. Jobless Claims Rebound Following Fifteen Straight Weekly Declines

Global  
 

RTTNews Thursday, 23 July 2020
After reporting decreases in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for fifteen straight weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a notable rebound in jobless claims in the week ended July 18th. The report said initial jobless claims jumped to 1.416 million, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.307 million.
 Another 1-point-3 million people filed new unemployment claims last week, according to labor department. We've seen more than a million new jobless claims for 17-weeks straight. Alicia Nieves shows us where jobs are rebounding and the new concerns moving forward.

