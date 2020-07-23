Global  
 

One of the UK's biggest trading platforms saw a huge spike in users and revenues as day-trading booms around the world

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
· *The trading platform added close to 100,000 new users in the fiscal year **2020, a 34% rise from the previous year.*
· *The trading platform added close to 100,000 new users in the fiscal year **2020, a 34% rise from the previous year.*
· *It also saw average...
