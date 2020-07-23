Global  
 

Parent of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant files for bankruptcy

bizjournals Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of women’s apparel brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday while announcing a debt restructuring agreement with 68% of its lenders. Ascena also announced it will close a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores, including all stores across brands in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico and all Catherines stores. The final number of store…
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Ann Taylor Owner Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Ann Taylor Owner Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy 00:26

 The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years....

