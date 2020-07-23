Parent of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant files for bankruptcy Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of women’s apparel brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday while announcing a debt restructuring agreement with 68% of its lenders. Ascena also announced it will close a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores, including all stores across brands in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico and all Catherines stores. The final number of store… 👓 View full article

