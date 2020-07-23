|
Commentary: Centene CEO's comments more than just a wake up call
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Michael Neidorff’s statements regarding the opening of a second Centene corporate headquarters in Charlotte is not a wake up call to St. Louis. It is a well-deserved punch to the gut. Clayco’s Bob Clark told us the same thing years ago on his relocation to Chicago. We should appreciate the honesty of both these successful business leaders. St. Louis does not need a course “correction.” We need a massive pivot. Based upon past experiences, the politicians, and civic leaders of St. Louis —…
