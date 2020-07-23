Global  
 

Avoid Apple stock as uncertainties from coronavirus weigh on iPhone launch, Goldman Sachs says

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Avoid Apple stock as uncertainties from coronavirus weigh on iPhone launch, Goldman Sachs says· *Investors should steer clear of Apple shares until virus-fueled uncertainties subside and markets can better price future performance, Goldman Sachs said Wednesday.*
· *The firm's analysts expect Apple to omit forward guidance from its upcoming quarterly report, leaving investors guessing as to whether its next-generation...
