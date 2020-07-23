Global  
 

White House Closes Cafeteria After Positive Covid-19 Test

RTTNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Two cafeterias in the White House have been closed after a staff working there tested positive for Covid-19. In an email sent to the staff, White House said there is "no reason for panic or alarm." The cafeterias that have been shutdown - Ike's Eatery and NEOB Cafeteria - are functioning in buildings next to the White House. The White House Medical Unit is conducting contact tracing. Based on
