BioSig Technologies CEO Kenneth Londoner to present at LD Micro’s Zooming with LD virtual event Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth Londoner will present at the upcoming LD Micro’s Zooming with LD virtual event, the medical technology company said Thursday. Londoner will give an overview of the company as well as recent developments, including progress with PURE EP system installations, the implementation of a stockholders rights plan, subsidiary ViralClear Pharmaceuticals Inc’s creation of a Scientific Advisory Board and enrollment of its Phase II clinical study of merimepodib in combination with remdesivir in adult patients with advanced COVID-19. “With our stock up 34% year-to-date and the strongest balance sheet in the company’s history, we are well-positioned for continuous value creation on behalf of our shareholders,” Londoner said in a statement. READ: BioSig Technologies subsidiary ViralClear forms Scientific Advisory Board with two industry veterans “Despite the challenging environment, we remained steadfast in securing hospital support for the PURE EP System’s ongoing and future installations. Our pharmaceutical subsidiary ViralClear sees a steady patient enrollment across many hospital sites. We are pleased to reconnect with the LD Micro investor community and look forward to reporting on our progress.” The BioSig presentation will take place virtually over Zoom on July 27. Londoner will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The stock of the Westport, Connecticut-based company recently traded up 1.7% to $8.06 a share in New York. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

