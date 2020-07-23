Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BioSig Technologies CEO Kenneth Londoner to present at LD Micro’s Zooming with LD virtual event

Proactive Investors Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth Londoner will present at the upcoming LD Micro’s Zooming with LD virtual event, the medical technology company said Thursday. Londoner will give an overview of the company as well as recent developments, including progress with PURE EP system installations, the implementation of a stockholders rights plan, subsidiary ViralClear Pharmaceuticals Inc’s creation of a Scientific Advisory Board and enrollment of its Phase II clinical study of merimepodib in combination with remdesivir in adult patients with advanced COVID-19. “With our stock up 34% year-to-date and the strongest balance sheet in the company’s history, we are well-positioned for continuous value creation on behalf of our shareholders,” Londoner said in a statement.   READ: BioSig Technologies subsidiary ViralClear forms Scientific Advisory Board with two industry veterans  “Despite the challenging environment, we remained steadfast in securing hospital support for the PURE EP System’s ongoing and future installations. Our pharmaceutical subsidiary ViralClear sees a steady patient enrollment across many hospital sites. We are pleased to reconnect with the LD Micro investor community and look forward to reporting on our progress.” The BioSig presentation will take place virtually over Zoom on July 27. Londoner will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The stock of the Westport, Connecticut-based company recently traded up 1.7% to $8.06 a share in New York.  Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham  
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic [Video]

Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic

Three-quarters of Americans worry that life will never return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey. The survey asked 2,000 Americans about how they anticipate the world..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Cisco’s WebEx Swings Toward Remote TV Participation [Video]

Cisco’s WebEx Swings Toward Remote TV Participation

Over the last few weeks, we have heard from a range of broadcasters that have responded to the coronavirus pandemic with a single watchword - "agility". But software vendors, too, have learned to think..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:26Published
One man's 1978 run from 'Medford to Medford' inspires virtual event [Video]

One man's 1978 run from 'Medford to Medford' inspires virtual event

In 1978, Dave MacGillivray ran between Medford, OR and Medford, MA. Now a virtual event encourages people to follow in his footsteps.

Credit: KDRVPublished

Tweets about this

PSuiteNetwork

Private Suite Network | John Cutler RT @BioSig_Tech: "BioSig's CEO will update on enrollment in its subsidiary's Phase II clinical study of merimepodib in combination with rem… 16 hours ago

KingNormies

ArthurPotatoeHammer https://t.co/7EPL0ZZaGE BioSig Technologies to Participate in LD Micro’s Zooming with LD Chairman and CEO Kenneth L… https://t.co/TvOl8dQAHO 1 week ago

BioSig_Tech

BioSig Technologies "BioSig's CEO will update on enrollment in its subsidiary's Phase II clinical study of merimepodib in combination w… https://t.co/bqXUwIezdI 1 week ago