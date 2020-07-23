Global  
 

Will TikTok Be Banned In The USA? It May Depend On Who Owns It

NPR Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The White House is considering a number of economic sanctions to cut off the hugely popular Chinese-owned app from U.S. users over national security concerns.
