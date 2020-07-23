Will TikTok Be Banned In The USA? It May Depend On Who Owns It

Occurred on July 6, 2020 / Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "We challenged him to try the basketball beer catching challenge seen on TikTok. He was attempting to catch it in the funnel which is why he turned away from the bounce, making it that much better!"
US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..
Occurred on June 8, 2020 / Moscow Mills, Missouri, USA Info from Licensor: My video went viral almost overnight. I have a huge meme account with millions of followers asking to use my video and I mean..