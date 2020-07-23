Global  
 

NHL Seattle reveals team name, logo and colors

bizjournals Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Seattle's NHL team finally has an identity. Franchise officials unveiled the Seattle Kraken on Thursday morning in an announce at the site of Climate Pledge Arena, where the team will play next season. The team's name and branding has been a source of growing intrigue since the National Hockey League awarded Seattle a franchise in December 2018. Questions had lingered about whether the new team would adopt the blue and green color scheme made popular by Seattle's other professional sports teams:…
