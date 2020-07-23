Metro to expand service next month, but a Covid surge could change everything Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Metro expects to bring rail service to 90% of pre-pandemic levels by Aug. 16, but if a new surge of Covid-19 cases should plunge the region into a second wave of shutdowns, the system would likely follow suit, Paul Wiedefeld, general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, said Thursday. Ramping up rail and bus service into what Metro is calling the "managed reentry" phase is a mammoth, months-long undertaking, Wiedefeld said during a WMATA board meeting. But pulling service…


