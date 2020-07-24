Op-ed: Now is the time for online graduate education, despite its limitations
Friday, 24 July 2020 () For just over 20 years, the field of graduate management education has offered a set of programs designed to meet learners any place, any time: online. Since the first few schools transitioned their custom-delivered corporate Master of Business Administration programs into fully online, accredited, ranked degrees, online MBAs have seen dramatic growth. Over 100 options for online graduate business degrees exist today in the U.S. alone. Yet despite two decades of strong performance as a solid proof…
Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent..