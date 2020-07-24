Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Op-ed: Now is the time for online graduate education, despite its limitations

bizjournals Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
For just over 20 years, the field of graduate management education has offered a set of programs designed to meet learners any place, any time: online. Since the first few schools transitioned their custom-delivered corporate Master of Business Administration programs into fully online, accredited, ranked degrees, online MBAs have seen dramatic growth. Over 100 options for online graduate business degrees exist today in the U.S. alone.  Yet despite two decades of strong performance as a solid proof…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Blend Extra: Education in the New Online World [Video]

Blend Extra: Education in the New Online World

As camps and schools across the country have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic –and many still uncertain about schools reopening in the fall – parents have turned to online resources to keep..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:01Published
Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones [Video]

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones

Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
North Texas School Districts Prepare To Educate Online: 'We Won't Move To In-Person Schooling Until It's Safe' [Video]

North Texas School Districts Prepare To Educate Online: 'We Won't Move To In-Person Schooling Until It's Safe'

The Texas Education Agency gave public schools permission to conduct lessons online and keep campuses closed for the first four weeks of the school year.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published

Tweets about this