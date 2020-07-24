Outdoor classes, staggered recess: Mass. education officials offer glimpse into school reopening
Friday, 24 July 2020 () This story first appeared on MassLive.com. Reconfiguration of desks in classrooms to allow for social distancing; installation of plexiglass barriers; and installation of additional hand-washing and hand sanitizing stations are a few of the changes likely to occur in most schools this year. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released guidance Wednesday regarding facility and operations reopening. The 34-page document outlines recommended changes to accommodate social…