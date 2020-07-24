India's financial system sound, lenders should not be extremely risk averse: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
Friday, 24 July 2020 () The country's financial system is sound but lenders should desist from extreme risk aversion during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. In his foreword to the bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR), Das said the top priority right now for banks and financial intermediaries should be for augmenting capital levels and improve resilience.
From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published
Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34Published
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das joined virtual 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave on July 11. He said that COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years...