India's financial system sound, lenders should not be extremely risk averse: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The country's financial system is sound but lenders should desist from extreme risk aversion during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. In his foreword to the bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR), Das said the top priority right now for banks and financial intermediaries should be for augmenting capital levels and improve resilience.
