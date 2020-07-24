Global  
 

Now China Orders Closure Of US Consulate

RTTNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Amid growing tensions between the two nations, China has ordered to close the U.S. consulate in the city of Chengdu. The decision comes days after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, accusing Chinese citizens of stealing scientific research. China reportedly has given time till Monday to close the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.
