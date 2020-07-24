Global  
 

Garmin outage knocks out apps, email, calls; report attributes it to ransomware attack

Friday, 24 July 2020
Garmin said Thursday that it was dealing with an outage that extended from its website to several of its services for wearables and products to the company’s call center. While the Olathe-based company did not identify the cause of the problem, a tech website attributed it to a ransomware attack. Not only did the outage affect users of Garmin products, it hit the company’s operations hard. In a notice posted online and on Twitter, the company said it was unable to receive calls, emails or online…
Garmin services go offline following suspected ransomware attack

 Garmin is experiencing a widespread outage affecting its website, apps, Connect data-syncing platform and other services, the company has announced on Twitter....
