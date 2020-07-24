Garmin outage knocks out apps, email, calls; report attributes it to ransomware attack
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Garmin said Thursday that it was dealing with an outage that extended from its website to several of its services for wearables and products to the company’s call center. While the Olathe-based company did not identify the cause of the problem, a tech website attributed it to a ransomware attack. Not only did the outage affect users of Garmin products, it hit the company’s operations hard. In a notice posted online and on Twitter, the company said it was unable to receive calls, emails or online…