Wall Street giants urge Congress to fast-track 'expensive' stimulus bill before recession worsens
Friday, 24 July 2020 () · *Leaders on Wall Street are calling on Congress to pass a second stimulus bill before key measures dry up and consumers face major financial hits.*
· *"Even though it's hard and it's expensive," spending more to prop up aid programs helped blunt the coronavirus's initial economic toll and can do so again, Goldman Sachs CEO...
Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after a see-saw session as investors digested mixed quarterly results and contentious stimulus negotiations in Washington. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Wall Street dropped sharply on Thursday as investors fretted over the first weekly jump in jobless claims in months and a battle in Congress over the extension of a special unemployment payout. Conway..