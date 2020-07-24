Global  
 

Wall Street giants urge Congress to fast-track 'expensive' stimulus bill before recession worsens

Business Insider Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Wall Street giants urge Congress to fast-track 'expensive' stimulus bill before recession worsens· *Leaders on Wall Street are calling on Congress to pass a second stimulus bill before key measures dry up and consumers face major financial hits.*
· *"Even though it's hard and it's expensive," spending more to prop up aid programs helped blunt the coronavirus's initial economic toll and can do so again, Goldman Sachs CEO...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Wall Street ends choppy session higher

Wall Street ends choppy session higher 01:49

 Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after a see-saw session as investors digested mixed quarterly results and contentious stimulus negotiations in Washington. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

