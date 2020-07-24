US stocks drop after China escalates tensions with consulate order
Friday, 24 July 2020 () · *US stocks slipped on Friday after China ordered the closure of the US Consulate in Chengdu, ratcheting up tensions between the economic superpowers.*
· *The US made a similar order on Wednesday, reviving fears of a tit-for-tat economic conflict.*
· *Investors also weighed earnings misses from Intel and American...
China said on Wednesday the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation. Firetrucks were seen outside and U.S. media reported documents were being burned in the courtyard.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S...